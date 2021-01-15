Security expert Dr. OnaEkhomu has advised Nigerian politicians to imbibe the traits of servant leadership and selflessness that defined the life of Rear Admiral NdubisiKanu the former Military Administrator of Imo State (1976 – 1977) and Lagos State (1977 – 1978). He described Adm. Kanu as a committed and selfless leader who loved Nigeria without mental reservation and worked to enthrone democratic governance.

Dr. Ekhomu, National President of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON) described the passage of Admiral Kanu as a “great loss to the nation”, adding that Nigeria lost a pillar of democracy.

Nigeria’s first chartered security expert described Adm. Kanu as a rare breed of a productive and cerebral leader. He said: “His Excellency often engaged in critical thinking and was an astute problem solver. He led by example saying, do as I do, not as I say”.

He described Adm. Kanu’s love for Nigeria and Ndigbo as “Ineffable love.” Adm. Kanu hated injustice and believed in the greatness of Nigeria, he added.

Ekhomu said that Adm. Kanu was very passionate about security and safety of Nigerians. “He often shared deep insights with me on the current security challenges facing the nation”, he added.

He described Adm. Kanu as one of the best trained officers of the Nigerian Navy, saying that the former governor believed and fought for Nigerian unity. His love for Nigeria informed his pre-eminent role in the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) which opposed military rule and hastened the return to democratic rule in the country.

“May Admiral NdubisiKanu’s gentle soul rest in perfect peace,” he prayed.