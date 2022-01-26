From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

No fewer than 1,239 statutory/automatic delegates also known as super delegates, are expected to nominate the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the forthcoming Ekiti State governorship poll, today, in Ado Ekiti.

The governorship primary is to be conducted by a five-man panel headed by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom.

The super delegates, Daily Sun gathered, consist of former governors and deputy governors and speaker of the state assembly elected on the platform of the PDP, who are still members of the opposition party.

Others are serving members of the national and state House of Assembly elected of on the platform of the PDP, members of the State Working Committee (SWC) and local government executives of the party in the state.

Chairmen, vice chairmen, secretaries, youth and women leaders at the ward levels would also participate in the exercise.

The PDP leadership, had on Monday night, nullified the ad-hoc ward congresses, held last Saturday, to elect delegates for the governorship primary.

The Ekiti State PDP, ahead of today’s gubernatorial primary, has been embroiled in crisis, as party leaders bicker over the outcome of the ward congresses.

National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, who announced the cancellation of the ward congresses had noted that “all parties and stakeholders have agreed to abide by the decision of the party in all matters relating to all issues concerning the position of the party in Ekiti state.

“That the three-man ad-hoc ward delegate congresses in Ekiti state held on 15th January, 2022 is hereby nullified.

“That the party’s governorship primary election shall be conducted using the statutory/automatic delegate list.

“That all pending court cases in all matters relating to the congresses in Ekiti state must be withdrawn herewith.