Kehinde Adewole, Ado Ekiti

Tope Anisere, a 19-year-old teenage male, has been charged before an Ado Ekiti Magistrate’s Court for allegedly fondling a three-year-old girl.

The accused person is standing trial on a charge of indecent assault.

According to the police prosecutor, Sergeant Olubu Apata, the accused person put the toddler on his laps and was sexually caressing her.

The prosecutor disclosed that the teenager committed the offence on January 3 in Otun Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area.

He said it was the girl that reported the accused to her mother which led to his arrest.

Apata said the offence contravened Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him to study the file and assemble his witnesses.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him.

His counsel, Mr Abiola Gboyega, urged the court to grant his client bail and promised that the defendant would not jump bail.

The Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika, granted bail to the accused in the sum of N50,000 with one surety.

Awosika said the surety shall be a blood relation to the accused.

The magistrate subsequently adjourned the case until February 10 for hearing.