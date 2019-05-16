The Ekiti State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party National New Media Group(PDP-NNMG) has condemned in strong terms, the mindless retrenchment of about 2000 workers employed into Teaching and Civil Services of the State during the immediate past Peter Ayodele Fayose administration.

The group which described Fayemi’s action as one filled with vile, hate, wickedness and vendetta asked the governor to be reminded about the ephemeral nature of power and authority stressing that it is only a matter of time before the governor’s heinous actions are brought under review since nothing lasts forever.

The group said Ekiti State has never been so divided since its creation, stressing that the seed of discord being sowed amongst indigenes of the singular most homogeneous state in Nigeria by the governor be stopped forthwith.

It would be recalled that the Ayo Fayose administration recruited about 2000 junior and senior workers to fill vacancies in the state government workforce in an exercise advertised long before the July 21st governorship election. Governor Fayemi however in a statement signed yesterday by his chief press secretary, Laolu Oyebode, declared the exercise null and void claiming that the recruitment was done to throw his government off balance.

In a statement released and made available to newsmen on Thursday, Ekiti State Coordinator of the PDP-NNMG, Bola Agboola said the retrenchment is one devilish act too many.

He said, “Governor Fayemi has for the umpteenth time proved his viciousness by pronouncing 2000 breadwinners hapless and helpless!

“Fayemi is known for attempting to undermine and dwarf his predecessors’ achievements, you would recall this was the same way he scrapped University of Science and Technology, Ifaki which was the hallmark of Engr. Segun Oni’s administration.

“Fayemi would have demolished Fayose’s 1.3km flyover if he had had his way. Today, the Oja Oba that was about 95% completed before Fayose left office in 2018 has been abandoned. In 2010, Fayemi sent packing duly elected local government executive members and counsellors across the 16 LGA of the state, he repeated same in 2018 after rigging his way to the government house a second time.

“It is a known fact that Fayemi was behind the case instituted against Ekiti State government under former governor Ayo Fayose by land owners in communities where an airport would have been constructed for the state, Fayemi through his aides castigated the construction of the proposed airport but today he’s setting machinery in motion to build one, that’s Fayemi’s kind of person.

“One would have thought that an electoral robber who does not enjoy the support of majority of the citizenry would thread softly with caution, same is not the case for our kinsman whose innate tendency for crass ungodliness, profanity and profligacy will not allow not to lead a chorus where he is not wanted”.

Agboola further stated that “there is no gainsaying Dr. Kayode Fayemi represents the very worst of Ekiti people. He is full of hatred for the Ekiti people, very vindictive, callous and deadly. Or what offense did those 2000 workers he sacked yesterday commit? Must he wait till they have spent 8 months wasting their money and precious time working without salary for the government before telling them to stop?

“Why didn’t he sack them before the presidential and National Assembly elections? Why didn’t he sack them before the state assembly election? Because he knew the hue and cry won’t allow his rigging the elections sail through without challenge? Fayemi is heartless!”

Ekiti State chapter of the PDP-NNMG hereby call on the 2000 workers not to despair but to be strong and of good courage as the Pharaoh they see today, they will see no more. We urge you to charge this rogue government of the day to court, the lawyers know what to do. Your sack is temporary, keep your letters of appointment in a very safe place, a responsible government is coming and your case shall be revisited, I assure you your employment will be revalidated as this is never the end of your world, Agboola affirmed.

Signed:

Bola Agboola,

Coordinator, Ekiti PDP-NNMG

Thursday, 16th May, 2019.