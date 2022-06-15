From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Following Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, the Chairman, National Peace Commission (NPC),

General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has appealed to the people of the state to uphold the ideals of democracy and ensure that the coming election is free, fair and credible.

He called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make sure that voters are not faced with any obstacles, urging them (electorate) to be patient and ensure good conduct.

Gen. Abubakar, was represented by the Convener, National Peace Committee, Most Rev. Matthew Hassan Kukah, at the signing of the Peace Accord by Ekiti State Governorship candidates, 2022.

The ceremony held in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, on Wednesday, had 11 governorship candidates who signed the Peace Accord while other five candidates were absent hence didn’t partake in the peace deal.

Candidates present include, All Progressives Congress (APC), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Democratic Congress (ADC), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Action People’s Party (APP), and Action Democratic Party (ADP)

Others are : African Action Congress (AAC), National Rescue Movement (NRM), People’s Redemption Party ( PRP), Zenith Labour Party ( ZLP), and All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA),

While candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),Young Progressives Party,(YPP) Labour Party ( LP), Accord Party ( AP), and Allied Peoples Movement ( APM) were absent.

The Chairman, called on residents in the state to take advantage of the off season election provided to vote and elect leaders of their choice.

“We are now witnessing a joyful surge of excitement across the country over the issue of voter registration. Nigerians are now using various platforms from faith- based association, civil society groups, ethnic and community platforms to assist other federal and state government agencies to encourage voter registration among our people.

“Since the 2015 elections, when the NPC came into being, we at the NPC over the years have gradually been woven into the beautiful fabric of the good work of the INEC.

“The collaboration has given birth to the various successful amendments to the electoral law which has also helped to strengthen the confidence of Nigerians in their electoral processes.”

The NPC appealed to the people to come out en masse on the election day and vote and stay alive.

The INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu commended the intervention of NPC, saying the committee has contributed in no small measure in ensuring peace in the country.

Prof. Yakubu stressed no credible election can be achieved in a violent election, saying INEC would give a transparent and credible election, assuring that the votes of Ekiti people will count.

In his remarks, the chairman, Ekiti State Council of traditional rulers, Oba Ayodele Adejuwon, the Onisan of Isan-Ekiti, said Obas in the state would not tolerate any bloodshed during the poll, calling on Ekiti people to vote without violence.