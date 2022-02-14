By Zika Bobby

Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State, was literally shut down, at the weekend, as over 5,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) members, participated in an initiative tagged: ‘Walk4BAO’ to sensitise the public ahead of the commencement of campaign of Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, the party’s governorship candidate in the June 18 election.

Speaking to newsmen on what informed the initiative, one of the conveners, Mary Oso Omotoso, said the decision to organise an early morning walk in support of Oyebanji’s candidature was borne out of the group’s conviction that the candidate would positively impact Ekiti by taking the 25 years old state to another level.

“’Walk4BAO’ is an initiative of a group called ‘BAO Movement’ and it was organised to show the acceptability of Oyebanji across various interests in the state. It will interest the public that today’s exercise was organised and funded without any input from either the party or the candidate,” she said.

While appreciating members for coming, the conveners urged them to get their PVCs ready ahead June 18, adding that the only way their impact could be felt is to votes for the candidate on the election day.

Meanwhile, Oyebanji has described the exercise as encouraging and appreciated party members for the show of love.

He said: “I have received several calls from the public and I have sighted many pictures online, detailing how the ‘Walk4BAO’ exercise went. It wowed not only me but the public as well. Without doubt, this is a selfless effort that I personally appreciate. It has simply demonstrated that the project is a collective one and I will make sure Ekiti people do not regret supporting me.”