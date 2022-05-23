From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Dr Wole Oluyede, an Australian based Medical Practitioner and the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, has said that the party is ready to break the shackles of poverty that have entangled the people of the state and liberate them from their present situation.

Oluyede who identified unemployment, economic deprivation, lack of infrastructure and bad governance as the causes of poverty, said that the party was set to send the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) parking and take the people out of “Egypt” to the “Promise Land.”

He appealed to the electorate to shun every attempt by desperate politicians to buy their conscience through vote buying, saying this tactic would fail them this time around.

Oluyede spoke on Monday during a rally in Ado Ekiti that was attended by huge crowd of party supporters and admirers across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The rally, which started at Ajilosun area of the Ado Ekiti metropolis by ADC supporters brought about traffic snarl along Ado-Ikere-Akure road for over three hours.

Motorists traveling through that axis had to take alternative roads to escape the traffic logjam that was caused by huge crowd and long convoy that attended the procession that marched through Ijigbo-Okeyinmi and terminated at Basiri, along Iyin road.

Addressing the crowd, Oluyede, said the ADC was resolute to dismantle the alleged castle of poverty, unemployment and insecurity brought by other parties to Ekiti.

Oluyede said : “They said they are bringing thuggery, but God has arrested them for us. They even threatened that we shouldn’t organise this rally, but they failed. Nobody’s blood will be shed in this election by the grace of God.

“Don’t fall for their money, God won’t allow you to eat the food of your enemies. This time, God has reclaimed Ekiti for us. We are not in any way rattled by their threats, because you are behind me.

” Let us go home and campaign house- to -house. Tell the people that the party that will bring joy, peace and love has come. The time for economic prosperity and abundance is coming. Let us be serious with our campaigns, because winning Ekiti from these people is possible”.

Oluyede added; “With the large turn out of our loyalists today, we are making a statement that Ekiti is fixable. The people have laboured and toiled under the present democracy with only poverty, dearth of social amenities and the attendant impoverishment to show for it.

“The ADC, has come as the ready liberator to move our people away from their present Egypt to the Promised Land and restore needed hope for better days to come.

“My deputy, Dr Hidiat Popoola and I shall breast the tape to victory, come June 18, 2022 and Ekiti shall know peace again through quality representation and resourceful governance, which are kernels of human self worth and dignity.”