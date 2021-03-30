From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Stakeholders in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ado Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have, in their bid to ensure that

delegates in the council

support the preferred candidate of former Governor Ayodele Fayose, Hon Bisi Kolawole to become the candidate of the party and the winner of the 2022 gubernatorial election in the state, constituted various committees.

The committees have over 400 members drawn from the 13 wards in the local government.

The council’s Publicity Secretary, Ogun Babatope, in a statement on Tuesday, said the committees were set up during the stakeholders’ meeting held at Hon. Deji Ogunsakin’s residence in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday.

They deliberated on salient issues in the party and resolved to work assiduously for the emergence of their preferred candidate Kolawole, who is also the current chairman of the party in the state.

The meeting commended the Leader-General Ayo Fayose, for his choice and endorsement and appreciated Hon Ogunsakin for his maturity and conceding in the overall intrest of the party and the OPA family.

Over 130 women, 130 youths and 140 leaders were nominated to steer the ship of the campaign in the local government.

The committees are: Youth Mobilisation, Women Mobilisation, Finance and Logistics, Contacts and Reconciliation, Elders and Advisory as well as

Media and Publicity.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin, a former chairman of Ado Local Government, urged the stakeholders to work hard and ensure that Bisi Kolawole becomes Ekiti State Governor come 2022.

The former council boss said the party’s chairman will transform Ekiti as governor of the state.

He described Kolawole as an experienced politician, who knows what to do at the right time.

The meeting was attended by numerous PDP leaders in Ado local government.