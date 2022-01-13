Leading governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Alhaji Lateef Oladimeji Ajijola, has appointed a former Editor of Nigerian Tribune Newspapers and two-time Chief Press Secretary to a former governor in the state, Elder Idowu Oluwole Adelusi, as the Director of Media and Publicity of his Campaign Organisation with the slogan ” God’s Project 2022, Ajijola de, Imole de.”





An image maker par excellence, Adelusi served former Governor Ayodele Fayose for eight years as Chief Press Secretary, and at the beginning of the 2022 governorship race, he was appointed the Director of Media and Publicity of the Sikiru Tae Lawal Campaign Organisation.

In a press statement personally signed by Alhaji Ajijola, he said he considered Adelusi for the job due to his vast professional experience and outstanding performance while in office as Chief Press Secretary.

