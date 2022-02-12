From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Biodun Oyebanji, the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti State, has commended Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Hon Femi Bamisile for their resolve to opt-out of the lawsuit instituted against the party.

Bamidele and Bamisile had earlier opted out of the suit they instituted against the party shortly after the January 27 governorship primary.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Raheem Akingbolu, to newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, thanked the two leaders for putting the interest of the party above other considerations and for demonstrating exemplary leadership qualities.

Their actions, he said, have further reinforced the belief that the APC remains one big family where disagreements are resolved amicably in the overall interest of the people.

The APC candidate thanked the leaders of the party who have been working behind the scenes to reconcile the aggrieved members.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He also urged members of the party and his supporters to appreciate the decision of the two leaders, and see it as a decision taken in the overall interest of the party.

While expressing optimism that the remaining aggrieved aspirants would also embrace reconciliation and work for the success of the party at the poll, he said the APC will go to the June 18 election as a united front.

‘I received with gladness the news of the decision by my brothers- Senator Opeyemi Bamidele and Hon Femi Bamisile to drop their suit and work with other leaders of the party to ensure victory for the APC at the forthcoming governorship election.

‘Their decision has further confirmed their commitment to the growth and success of our dear party and this is highly commendable. I hope my other co- aspirants will follow suit in the interest of peace and unity.

‘I urge all our members to appreciate these leaders for this excellent decision and refrain from making any remarks that might be deemed unfriendly. We are one family in Ekiti APC,’ he stated.