From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Deputy Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State, Mrs Mojisola Afuye, has won her polling unit for the ruling party.

Afuye voted at Atiba Aafin Ward 1, unit 003, in Ikere Ekiti.

Afuye polled a total of 165, to defeat SDP and PDP candidates, who garnered 3 and 7 votes respectively

While the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Wole Oluyede, who is an indigene of Ikere Ekiti scored 27 votes.

