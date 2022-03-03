From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, on Tuesday, concluded his “Thank You Visit” to the 16 Local Government Areas of the state on a note of appreciation to leaders and members of the party for the warm reception accorded him and his team during the visit.

The “Thank You Visit”, which commenced on February 21, was Oyebanji’s first visit to the local government chapters of the party after the January 27 primaries and it provided him with the opportunity to appreciate members and stakeholders of the party in the 177 wards.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Oyebanji was joined by his running mate, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye, on the last leg of the visit.

Oyebanji, in a statement by his Media Assistant, Raheem Akingbolu, which was made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, said he was excited and satisfied with the great reception accorded him, the open and frank discussions he had with leaders and stakeholders as well as the demonstrated commitment of APC members to the success of the party’s primaries and eventual victory at the June 18 governorship election in the state.

He said while political campaigns were yet to start in line with the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), it was important to officially thank party members for their support, adding that the thank you visit the various local government chapters was considered a better way to appreciate them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The APC governorship candidate urged members of the party to demonstrate their resolve to win the June 18 election by revalidating their PVCs and mobilising young adults of voting age to register as voters.

He commended his co-aspirants for exhibiting the spirit of true sportsmanship and reiterated his earlier promise to carry them along going forward. He also appealed to party members to embrace the supporters of his co-aspirants in order to approach the election as a strong and formidable army.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘More than anything, the beauty of the “Thank You Visit” is the warm reception we got from all the places visited and the positive feedback. The visit also gave us access to quality advice that would guide us as we move forward.

‘Words are not enough to convey my debt of gratitude to the leaders and stakeholders of our great party at the ward, local government, state and national levels. We are convinced that with God on our side and the massive support of the people, victory is ours come June 18th.’