From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has nominated Mrs Monisade Christianah Afuye as the party’s deputy governorship candidate for the June 18 election in the state.

Afuye hails from Ikere-Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

The was contained in a statement which was made available to newsmen by its Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Segun Dipe, on Monday, in Ado Ekiti.

The statement said ‘the development has been formally communicated to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in keeping with extant electoral guidelines, and necessary formalities concluded.

‘Afuye’s emergence is the outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders across the state, and has been welcomed enthusiastically, not only by party members, but also youth and women organisations, artisans, market women, the traditional institutions, and other grassroots stakeholders in the state.’

On his part, the party’s chairman in the state, Barr Paul Omotosho, said: ‘We are pleased that the nomination of Chief (Mrs) Monisade Christianah Afuye has been well received by our people, especially amongst grassroots stakeholders.

‘This has affirmed the correctness of our choice in response to the yearnings of the people for a Deputy Governorship candidate who is grounded in local realities.’

In his remarks, the governorship candidate, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, described the nomination of Afuye as a very strategic move to bolster the chances of the party at the polls.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Oyebanji said: ‘I am most excited to welcome Chief (Mrs) Monisade Christianah Afuye as my running mate for the upcoming elections.

‘Madam Afuye has been a part of the political structure in the state for many years now and is an accomplished mobiliser and voice for the masses. I know her to be a woman of immense wisdom and generosity of spirit, and I am confident that she would be a great partner whose reach and connections with the grassroots would contribute to earning the mandate of the people and eventually running an inclusive and progressive government that works for all.’

Born on September 28th 1958, Afuye had her early education at Saint Joseph CAC Primary School Aramoko, Aramoko Ekiti, and Amoye Grammar school, Ikere-Ekiti – primary and secondary schools respectively. She earned her Ordinary National Diploma and Higher National Diploma in Public Administration from Crown Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Afuye is an accomplished entrepreneur, public servant, and community leader.

She worked as a Catering Supervisor at the College of Education, Ikere-Ekiti (1979-1985) after which she went into private business. She is the Chief Executive Officer of Demolad Catering Services and was until her nomination a member of the Governing Council of the Bamidele Olumilua University of Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti.

Afuye, a formidable grassroots politician, is a member of the Ekiti APC State Executive Council as the State Women Leader. A Princess of Ikere who straddles two royal households in the Kingdom, Afuye holds the traditional title of Okinlua (Head of all Princesses) of Ikere-Ekiti. She is married with children and grandchildren.

Expressing her appreciation, Afuye thanked the leaders of the party and all stakeholders for the confidence reposed in her and promised to maintain open doors and listening ears to ensure victory at the polls, and to subsequently work collaboratively to ensure the voices and perspectives of people at the grassroots are included in the planning and implementation of programmes and policies when a new APC administration is inaugurated.

‘Your agitations have resulted in our leaders nominating me to be your voice, to ensure the things important to you the masses in the grassroots are given priority. I look forward to working with our candidate, Mr Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO) to build on the great development legacies of H.E. Dr Kayode Fayemi. I will not disappoint you,’ she said.