From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

President of Court of Appeal, Monica Dongban-Mensem, has set up a tribunal to hear and determine petitions arising from the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State.

A statement in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, by the Secretary of the Tribunal, Umar Abubakar, said Dongban-Mensem took the action in pursuant to Section 285 (ii) and (iii) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022.

“In pursuant to the powers conferred on the president, Court of Appeal, under Section 285(2) & (3) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Section 130 of the Electoral Act, 2022, Dongban-Mensem has constituted the governorship election tribunal, to hear and determine petition(s) that may arise from the forthcoming 2022 governorship election for Ekiti State scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, June 18, 2022.”

The statement said the Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Adeleye Adeyeye, has made provisions for the use of the Ekiti State High Court of Justice Complex, Fajuyi Park, Ado Ekiti, as the venue of the tribunal and its registry/secretariat at the said address.

