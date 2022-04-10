From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A militant group, called Ekiti Political Mafia (EPM), led by a former chairman of Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Ekiti State, Akinrogun Femi Bade-Gboyega, has condemned the assassination attempt on former governor of the state and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the June 18 election, Asiwaju Segun Oni, advising the All Progressives Congress (APC) to call “the thugs it is parading as members” to order.

Bade-Gboyega, who is the state and national leader of EPM, spoke exclusively with the spokesman of Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Sunday, saying that the thugs operating under the cover of the APC should not boast as having monopoly of violence.

He added that the EPM had resolved to provide a ring of protection around the SDP governorship candidate.

According to Bade-Gboyega, the EPM, which has its membership drawn from former OPC, Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), Agbekoya and many other organisations as its affiliates, was deeply sad about the attack on the campaign convoy of Oni last Wednesday by some APC thugs led by the APC Youth Leader in Efon Alaaye Local Government, Mr Oluwafemi Gbenga a.k.a Owolesu, describing the act as barbaric, primitive and callous.

The EPM said Ekiti people were behind Oni and it was he they wanted as their governor, stressing that Oni was God-sent to free Ekiti people from the dungeon of slavery, abject poverty and backwardness in which the present and immediate-past administrations had buried them.

His words: “The thuggery attack on His Excellency, Chief Olusegun Adebayo Oni on Wednesday, 6th April, at Efon Alaaye Ekiti while on visit to SDP faithful is condemned in totality.

“It is very uncalled for; it is one of Nigeria’s bad political culture the abrogation of which every reasonable Nigerian is agitating for. It is a political set back to still witness such thing in this modern age.

“It is an act capable of causing breach of peace in Ekiti. I am likening it to drawing a battle line in a democratic setting. The culprits should understand that no one has monopoly of violence; also, no man is an Island.

“The party in government and everybody should realise that there is no army larger than the people’s army, and when they resolve to change a bad government, nobody or military equipment can stand on their way.

“Ekiti people are unprecedentedly involved in Segun Oni’s campaign and project in the political history of Ekiti.

“So, the APC and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) must be careful, as a repeat of the incident at Efon on the SDP members in any part of the state will be followed with instant response from the army of Ekiti people, a development that may lead to war.

“The EPM is sounding the note of warning that what happened at Efon should not repeat itself and the APC should never think they have a monopoly of violence. Ekiti belongs to all of us.”