From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

An internationally acclaimed political and pressure group, Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB), has described the gale of defections hitting the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State as a confirmation of former Governor Segun Oni’s popularity ahead of the June 18 governorship election.

The group said while many people perceived to be dyed-in-the-wool confidants and appointees of governor Kayode Fayemi had joined Oni-led Social Democratic Party (SDP), that the PDP has become so emasculated and emptied to the point that the party is nearing extinction in the state on account of Oni’s influence.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The spokesman of the group, Idowu Adelusi, said this in a statement he made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday.

Adelusi said Oni has become a movement in Ekiti politics that all politicians are struggling to hobnob with, boasting that the two hitherto strong parties in Ekiti- APC and PDP would lose in the June 18 poll.

The EBBB chieftain revealed that many of those parading themselves as backers of APC and PDP governorship candidates; Biodun Oyebanji and Bisi Kolawole respectively are rooting for Oni and that this would reflect in the outcome of the poll.

Adelusi said the joining of the SDP by these politicians was not borne out of desperation for positions and relevance, but for the fact that the entire Ekiti people are already disillusioned with deception and massive looting of Ekiti by these wicked politicians.

‘APC and PDP are gradually being emptied on daily basis with the way their bigwigs are coalescing with Segun Oni’s SDP in droves. Oni is now like a magnetic force attracting every politician in Ekiti,’ he said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘As of now, notable PDP politicians like former Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Pastor Kola Oluwawole; former Assembly member, Olayode Omotoso; Chief Bola Olu-Ojo, former State Chairman; Chief Idowu Faleye, former State Chairman; Chief Segun Akinwumi, former State Commissioner; Mr Jackson Adebayo, former State Publicity Secretary of PDP and Mrs Abiola Olukayode-Ajayi, former chairman, Ikole Local Government.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Others are Mr Owoseni Ajayi, former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Mr Obafemi Adewale (SAN), former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice; Chief Dipo Anisulowo, former Chief of Staff to former Governor Ayo Fayose; Mr Kayode Oso, former Commissioner for Works and Alhaji Dauda Ajise; former Special Adviser on Political Matters.

‘The list also includes former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Canada, Dare Bejide; Mr Dapo Lagunju, former State ALGON Chairman; Princess Titi Owolabi, former Assembly member, the list also include former local government chairmen, former PDP local government chairmen, secretaries, the executive members, and as well majority of former National Assembly and Ekiti State House of Assembly members in both PDP and APC.’

Speaking about how SDP had given the ruling APC a bloodied nose, Adelusi said: ‘Only recently, a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Fayemi on Electoral Matters, Olaiya Kupolati; an APC chieftain, Mr Olowoyo, and Fayemi’s ex-Special Assistant on Security, Deji Adesokan and others also defected to SDP.

‘So, as we speak, the PDP and APC are empty and pose no threat to Segun Oni in the coming election coupled with the invincible backing the former governor is getting from apolitical Ekiti people, makes victory sure for SDP in the coming election.’

Adelusi told the ruling party that Ekiti people are more than determined to stop underhand plans being made to rig the election, having realised that their party is no longer popular among the masses.

‘The Ekiti people are hereby telling the APC leadership, the security and the INEC that they want a very transparent election, nothing less than that in order to avoid a repeat of the unfortunate 1983 scenario of old Ondo State.

‘Ekiti people would display that day that the power of the people cannot be subjugated by greedy and unpopular power-seekers,’ Adelusi said.