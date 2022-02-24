From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Commissioner for Works in Ekiti State, Mrs Funmi Ogun, has rejected her nomination as the People’s Democratic Party’s Deputy Governorship candidate for the June 18 governorship election in the state.

This rejection is coming barely 24 hours to the submission of all party nominations to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This was contained in a letter dated February 24, 2022 and entitled : ‘RE: My Nomination As Deputy Governorship candidate ‘, and addressed to the PDP National Chairman , Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, on Thursday.

The letter took the public, particularly politicians of the PDP extraction by surprise, owing to the fact that the commissioner, is a close ally of former Governor Ayodele Fayose and coupled with the threat posed by closure of nomination on Friday, February 25, in tandem with INEC’s guidelines.

She was the Commissioner for Works under Fayose between 2016 and 2017.

Ogun, in the terse letter said: “This is to formally inform you that I am not unaware of my nomination by Ekiti Stakeholders for the position of the Deputy Governorship Candidate in the 18 June 2022 Gubernatorial Election.

“Notwithstanding their good intentions, I formally write to reject the nomination for personal reasons.

“However, I appreciate the uncommon recognition and assuring the Party that no effort will be spared at ensuring our victory at the election.

“The Candidate can therefore be approached for a fresh Nomination”.

When called on telephone for clarification, the former Commissioner, confirmed authoring the letter, but she outrightly debunked the widespread insinuation that certain disagreement with former governor Fayose fueled her action.

Ogun said the leadership of the party in Ekiti , had endorsed her as the Deputy Governorship candidate to the party’s candidate, Hon Bisi Kolawole and forwarded same to Ayu-led National Working Committee, whom she alleged refused to act appropriately.

“Yes, I want to confirm the authorship of the letter, but it wasn’t meant to slight anybody or confirms that I had disagreement with our leader, former Governor Ayodele Fayose, who is presently abroad for medical check up.

“All the stakeholders in Ekiti politics had endorsed me and forwarded my name to our national leadership, but they didn’t act on it. So. I have decided to reject my nomination for me not to be on collision course or ruffle feathers with our national leaders.

“I have written this letter while awaiting the reaction of our leader, Ayo Fayose and the national leaders. But this doesn’t suggest any trouble in Ekiti PDP”.