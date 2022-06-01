From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The immediate past Chief of Staff (CoS) to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Hon. Biodun Omoleye, has called on party faithful of the All Progressives Congress (APC) within and outside the state to remain united to achieve victory for the party’s candidate in the June 18 governorship election.

He also urged the electorate in the state to support the candidacy of Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji to continue to build on the remarkable achievements of the present administration.

The former CoS gave the charge on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti at a media parley organised to herald his campaign for the actualisation of the election of BAO as the next executive governor of Ekiti State, come June 18, 2022.

It will be recalled that Omoleye resigned his appointment May to pursue other aspiration. This is his first media interaction since leaving office.

Omoleye said that just as in every assemblage of people, there would always be reasons for disagreement within a political family, however, stressed that no disagreement should be allowed to become monstrous to the point of tearing the family apart.

While enjoining party faithful to eschew politics of bitterness and embrace peace in the overall interest of all, Omoleye further noted that politics and political patronage is turn-by-turn, insisting that “when it’s your God appointed time, no one can stop you and when God say yes, no one can say no!”

He pleaded with aggrieved members to sheath their sword and focus on the bigger picture, which is the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti State.

“One of the beauty of democracy is that we often times disagree to agree in the best interest of our common goal. Differences are not a failure of humanity; differences are a test of our humanity. On this premise, I urge all members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State to let us unite more than ever and leave no stone unturned to ensure victory for Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, BAO, and our great party, the APC in the forthcoming June 18 governorship election.

“BAO’s governorship is our collective project and it’s bigger and more important than every other personal agenda. It’s through BAO’s victory that we can guarantee the continuity of the good work of Governor Fayemi, which is the best for Ekiti people.”

According to him, all hands must be on the deck to ensure that Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji does not just win the election but also that he wins convincingly to show the whole world that Ekiti people appreciate and embrace good governance.

He said with BAO in the saddle, the interest of party faithful and indeed that of well-meaning Ekiti people are protected.

Omoleye also used the occasion to thank his political leaders, associates and Ekiti people for the opportunity given him to serve as the Chief of Staff.

“Permit me to use this occasion to appreciate my boss, Governor Kayode Fayemi and his amiable wife, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, the Deputy Governor Chief Bisi Egbeyemi and all cabinet members. I also thank everyone that worked with me and indeed Ekiti people in general.”

