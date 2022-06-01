From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ahead of the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, a group ‘Ekiti Patriotic Front'(EPF), has alleged the proliferation of arms into the state,

The group which raised the alarm over incessant attacks launched on the supporters of former governor Segun Oni and the Social Democratic Party’s candidate, called on the international community, the National Security Adviser, Major Gen Babagana Monguno and the Inspector General of Police, Alhaji Alkali Baba, to urgently do the needful and forestall the mushrooming of arms into Ekiti ahead of the poll.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The EPF chairman, Comrade Tope Idowu, made this known when he spoke with newsmen, in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday.

Idowu who hinted that over 150 members of the SDP, had allegedly been threatened, assaulted and had their property damaged by political thugs without arrest, expressed dismay at the level of political desperation on the part of a particular political party and how some perceived political thugs, had been brandishing guns and dangerous weapons openly, which he said could affect the credibility of election.

He said: “The family members, friends and associates of SDP’s candidate, Engr. Segun Oni and his Deputy, Oladipupo Owolabi have become endangered species owing to incessant attacks directed at them by sponsored thugs.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“As at today, more than 30 houses and property belonging to prominent members of SDP have been vandalised in several towns namely: Ayetoro, Efon Alaaye and Ikole Ekiti to mention but a few.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“In the same vein, about 150 SDP members in several other communities , including women and their children can no longer sleep peacefully in their homes for fear of attack.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“We make haste to say that the ongoing proliferation of arms and unprovoked attacks if left unchecked are capable of escalating to the level of not only affecting the June 18 election, but also the 2023 general elections”.

The group appealed to the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba, to order the state Command to arrest those parading themselves as thugs and flaunting dangerous weapons to intimidate perceived opponents.

“How could thugs accost the convoy of SDP Deputy Governorship candidate and seized his vehicles all in the name of politics? Most disappointing was the fact that nobody had been arrested. Police must rise and save the situation. The 2022 election is a litmus test to what will happen in 2023 larger picture”.

He called on international community as partners in the electoral development of the country to take interest in how elections are conducted in the country.

“Cases of electoral violence, vote-buying and ruling political class influencing elections are very high in African continent, particularly in Nigeria, and we must take concerted efforts to address these challenges”, the EPF leader said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .