From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Governorship candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has described as untrue rumours that he signed an agreement with the former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, or any other person, to compromise his candidacy to satisfy any political interest.

“Let me say that this is a lie, I have not seen Tinubu for over a year now. I am here for Ekiti people and I will not compromise the interest of Ekiti people for anything.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“I am not also desperate. I am a contented person and I am not a person that can be bought with money, I can’t be purchased. So, I did not meet anybody anywhere to compromise my candidacy.”

He swore that Tinubu’s emergence as the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate would not make him take such step that would pave the way for the victory of the APC candidate, Biodun Oyebanji.

He said he hearkened to the persuasion from the generality of Ekiti people to veer into the race and that he would not betray the confidence reposed in him by being steadfast and honest in the prosecution of the election.

Oni also lambasted politicians planning to buy the conscience of the people in the election, describing votes-buying as an unpardonable criminal offence in the face of the law.

The former governor was enthralled with the news on Tuesday by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, that votes-buying would be difficult to perpetuate.

He also thanked the commission for its resolve to work with the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), to tackle the perpetrators of the criminal tendency.

“EFCC and ICPC operatives must clampdown on those who want to be in power at all costs, but as good as this is, our people must resist unlawful arrest. Nobody should be arrested unlawfully while others are being protected. The clampdown must be total.

“If anyone commits an offence, let him be arrested lawfully through a warrant of arrest. We have seen a situation whereby minority was lorded over the majority, but it won’t happen again in Ekiti. Votes-buying is a criminal offence and that the position of the ballot box must be such that you drop your ballots before the prying eyes of the buyers see where you voted,” he said.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .