From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, and governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, has appealed to the party to support his ambition, saying, he is the best man for the June 18, 2022 race.

He said giving him(Lawal) the needed support than others in the race will help in defeating the current administration and return the PDP to power.

He advised canvassers of zoning to discontinue with the idea, saying Ekiti is one and homogenous state.

Lawal was deputy to governor Segun Oni between 2007 and 2010.

The former deputy governor spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, while formally declaring his interest in the race.

He said though he still maintains cordial relationship with his former boss, Oni, clarifying that the clash of interest between them on the issue of governorship ticket won’t make him drop his ambition.

“My relationship with my former boss, Engr Segun Oni is very cordial. He will forever remain my boss. We worked together in government without rancour and we delivered. But that doesn’t mean I can’t have my own ambition.

“That I was his former deputy doesn’t mean I can’t have ambition. My ambition is to govern this state. My governorship project is not because of him(Oni). I am not doing this to galvanise support for him, but serve the people of Ekiti.

“It is sad that Ekiti hasn’t got the correct leadership. We need a leader that understands the concept of leadership. Ekiti is very unique and peculiar, so we need someone who understands our homogeneity and who can make the best use of it.

On the issue of zoning, Lawal said: “Zoning is a mere political demarcation, Ekiti is one by history and politics.

“I want a situation whereby the best candidate would be allowed to govern, whether from the South, Central or North for quick development. Everybody you see in Ekiti is Ekiti, no other attachment”.

Lawal, who holds Baba Adini title, maintained that the PDP remains the party to beat in 2022, in spite of the seeming cleavages and tendencies within it.

“The PDP is a party to beat in Ekiti. There are divisions, but immediately we have a candidate, we will rally round him. There is no party without cleavages, but whoever was threatening to leave if his candidate doesn’t emerge was just making empty threat.

“The PDP is too big a party to be controlled by a person. Nobody has all the delegates in his pocket, that was why some were threatening to leave if they fail at the primary”, Lawal stated.

Lawal said he would focus on education, Health, Industrial Development and Agriculture, if given the opportunity to serve as governor.

“Before we left office in 2010, we were building Yam Barn in Ilasa Ekiti, but yet to be completed up till now. Nigeria has the highest comparative advantage in yam production but our yams were called Ghana yam in London. All we need is to harness our human resources.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi is trying, but his best is not good enough for Ekiti. We need to improve and that is the task I am coming to achieve.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.