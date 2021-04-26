From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Otunba Bisi Kolawole, one of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirants in Ekiti State, has appointed Lere Olayinka as Spokesperson and Director of Media and Publicity of his campaign organization.

Kolawole, who is the current PDP Chairman in the state was endorsed by former Governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose, as his preferred candidate for next year’s guber race.

Olayinka, a seasoned journalist, political communicator, public affairs analyst and one-time Southwest PDP and former Governor of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose’s spokesperson is from Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti West Local Government Area of the state.

Kolawole, in a statement signed by his

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,

Bola Agboola, said Olayinka will coordinate media and publicity activities of the governorship campaign as well as serve as Spokesperson of the campaign.

Kolawole assured that all communications concerning the governorship campaign will be made civil and issue-based, putting Ekiti first above all other considerations. This is in line with the main focus of promoting the PDP and sustaining the party’s good image in the minds of the entire people of Ekiti towards the 2022 election.

He noted that the appointment was with immediate effect.