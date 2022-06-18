The people of Ekiti State will today decide who, among the contestants, will govern the state in the next four years. Although about 16 political parties are expected to be on the ballot, the gubernatorial contest is mainly among Biodun Oyebanji of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Olabisi Kolawole of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Expectedly, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, some days ago, announced the deployment of policemen and other operational assets to ensure adequate security during the poll. According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the deployment included police personnel, armoured personnel carriers, the police air wing, the force marine, mounted troops and others.

According to the IGP, “all the 177 wards and 2,445 polling units will be manned by appropriate manpower.” He also gave assurances that “the massive deployment is not to scare the citizens, but to protect the sanctity of the ballots and the provisions of the Electoral Act.”

Despite the explanation, we caution that the poll should not be militarised using the deployment of adequate security as a cover. We believe that what is required is to provide necessary security that will secure the process before, during after the poll.

Similarly, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had equally reiterated its readiness to ensure that the Ekiti gubernatorial election is free, fair and credible. Also, the political parties and their candidates had also signed peace accord to ensure a hitch-free exercise with the Gen. Abdusalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee.

Beyond the promises, we urge IGP Usman Alkali Baba to ensure that policemen and security operatives deployed to Ekiti State carry out their duties in line with the rules of engagement. The security agents must also be firm, apolitical and professional in the discharge of their election security mandate. We say this because some security agents had in the past allegedly compromised the sanctity of the ballot in some of the off-season polls in some states.

As Ekiti people come out en masse to exercise their franchise, Nigerians expect today’s election to truly reflect their wishes. In other words, their votes should be made to count. Although elections in this part of the world had been characterised by violence, vote buying and other electoral infractions, we urge the candidates, political parties and their supporters, as well as the electorate to play the game according to the rules. Good enough, this is the first governorship election to be conducted by INEC based on the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, which came into force on February 25, 2022.

Apart from ensuring a level playing ground for all the contestants and the political parties, the electoral umpire should make the Bimodal Voters Authentication System Machines (BVAS), which will be used for accreditation, to function efficiently. It is commendable that INEC has provided magnifying glasses and brail ballot papers for virtually impaired citizens.

As Ekiti people decide today, we urge them to vote according to their conscience and eschew violence, voter inducement and other infractions. The politicians and the electorate should put Ekiti State first before any other consideration as they elect a new governor.

We enjoin Ekiti people to choose peace over violence. They should not see the election as a “do or die” affair. This is one of the off-seasons polls that INEC must get right. Having a free and fair poll in Ekiti State will likely rub-off on the conduct of the July 16 governorship poll in Osun and the 2023 general election. It will further enhance President Muhammadu Buhari’s avowed commitment to bequeathing a sustainable democratic culture. Therefore, the conduct of Ekiti poll will show the preparedness of the electoral umpire for next year’s general election.

INEC should ensure that the votes of the people would count as promised by its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Since only one contestant will emerge victorious in this election, we urge the victor to be magnanimous in victory and the losers to be gracious in defeat.

However, any aggrieved person is advised to approach the courts for redress. On no account should such a person resort to self-help or lawlessness in expressing his grievances. Above all, let Ekiti people come out and exercise their franchise without fear.

