From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

One of the governorship aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Ekiti State, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has withdrawn from the race.

Olujimi made her decision known to reporters while the accreditation of delegates was ongoing at the Pope John Paul 2 Pastoral Centre, Ikere road, Ado-Ekiti.

She alleged that the delegates’ list brought down by the electoral team had been falsified in favour of a camp, which therefore informed her decision to withdraw from the race.

When asked whether she stepped down for any aspirant, Olujimi said : ” I have only pulled out of the race and not for any aspirant.

” My party has not been fair to me at all, I feel cheated with the ongoing situation.”