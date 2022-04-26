From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

As the June 18 governorship election approaches in Ekiti State, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has unveiled his six-point agenda if elected the governor of the state.

Oyebanji noted that job creation for young people and human capital development would be the top priorities of his government to further utilise the rich human resources the state is blessed with.

Other important areas captured are: Agriculture and Rural Development, Infrastructure and Industrialisation, Arts Culture and Tourism and Governance.

The unveiling of the manifesto was held on Tuesday at the Trade Fair Complex, Ado Ekiti.

Oyebanji, while addressing the crowd of party supporters said he won’t take for granted the votes of over 100,000 party faithful who elected him at the January 27 primary

“This is not a promise made by a politician, but a promise that I made as an Ekiti man to Ekiti people. We are going to grow the economy and create jobs for our people. We will invest in human capital to safeguard the future of our people.

“Our mission is to provide quality education and develop our knowledge zone in order to create jobs, new markets, and attract financing for industrious Ekiti entrepreneurs to start or grow their businesses.

“We will complete all strategic infrastructure projects in transport, agriculture and power designed to improve the quality of life for all and make Ekiti competitive for businesses of all sizes.

“We will provide a conducive environment and sustainable welfare package for our workers, retirees and traditional institution, develop our rural communities, support our farmers and improve the productivity of our agriculture sector.

“We are going to develop our tourism industry by investing in our attractions, cultural endowments and assets, complete projects that will increase power supply and extend and maintain our transportation networks.

“Among all the candidates for this Ekiti election, I am the only one that has a programme that can drive innovation, create wealth and bring deserved development”, Oyebanji said.

The party’s state chairman, Paul Omotoso, while addressing the members, expressed that the APC would do everything legitimately to win the June 18 election.

“You will all know that all other political parties are number two to APC in Ekiti because we have done well. The good work that Governor Kayode Fayemi has done can make us to be bold to ask for votes.

“Our candidate is a kind man and someone who has worked for Ekiti. This is a must-win election for us and we will do everything legitimate to win. We love Ekiti and Ekiti loves us, so we must go back home and preach the gospel to our people.

“We must campaign vigorously and take nothing for granted. No single ward will be lost by APC, we will win all the 177 wards and 16 local governments. Don’t betray us, be firm, so that we can all benefit”.

The Director General, Biodun Oyebanji campaign organisation, Hon. Cyril Fasuyi, added that the event signalled the beginning of the electioneering campaign in APC and signposted the fact that it will be issue-based.

Fasuyi said the manifesto was a well-articulated document that serves as a social contract between the ruling party and the Ekiti masses and a well-amplified testimony that the party is ready to give the people the required dividends of democracy.

The party also held a roadshow from the popular Trade Fair Complex to the party’s Secretariat in Ado Ekiti to mobilise support for the APC candidate.

The event was attended by the Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi, the First Lady, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, APC Deputy governorship candidate, Mrs Monisade Afuye, ex-deputy governor Modupe Adelabu, Senator Olubunmi Adetumbi, Hon. Femi Bamisile, serving Commissioners, Special Advisers, Party chieftains as well as various groups.