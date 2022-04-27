From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the June 18 governorship election, Biodun Oyebanji, has unveiled his six-point agenda if elected the Ekiti State governor.

He noted that job creation and human capital development would be top priorities of his government.

Other important areas captured include agriculture and rural development, infrastructure and industrialisation, arts, culture and tourism and governance.

During the unveiling of the manifestos at the Trade Fair Complex, Ado Ekiti, Oyebanji said he would not take for granted the votes of over 100,000 party faithful who elected him at the January 27 primary

“This is not a promise made by a politician but a promise that I made as an Ekiti man to Ekiti people. We are going to grow the economy and create jobs for our people. We will invest in human capital to safeguard the future of our people.

“Our mission is to provide quality education and develop our knowledge zone in order to create jobs, new markets, and attract financing for industrious Ekiti entrepreneurs to start or grow their businesses.

“We will complete all strategic infrastructure projects in transport, agriculture and power designed to improve the quality of lives for all and make Ekiti competitive for businesses of all sizes,” Oyebanji said.

The party’s chairman, Paul Omotoso, assured that the APC would do everything legitimately to win the June 18 election.