From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released its timetable and schedule of activities in early preparation for the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday, said : ” The sales of expression of interest and nomination forms would commence on Monday, September 13.

“In line with the timetable, the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the Sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms from Monday, September 13 to Thursday, September 30, 2021, with Tuesday, October 5, 2021 as the last date for the submission of forms.

“The NWC has also fixed the Screening of Aspirants for Monday, October 11, 2021. Appeals on the screening exercise are scheduled for Thursday, October 25, 2021.

“Consequently, the PDP congresses to elect the 3-man Adhoc Ward Delegates has been scheduled to hold from Friday, January 7 to Saturday, January 8, 2022.

“Local Government Congresses to elect one National Delegates as well as one person living with disability from each local government area in the state have been scheduled to hold on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

“All leaders, critical stakeholders, aspirants, teeming members and supporters of our party in Ekiti State and the nation at large are by this guided accordingly as we work together to strengthen our great party for the task ahead.”

