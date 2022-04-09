From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Segun Oni Campaign Organisation (SOCO) through its legal counsel, Owoseni Ajayi and Associates, has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba; the Director General, Department of State Services, Yusuf Magaji Bichi and the Commandant-General, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, over assassination attempt on the life of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) governorship candidate in the June 18 election in Ekiti State, Asiwaju Segun Oni, by politcal thugs at Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of the state last Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued by the Campaign Media Director, Mr Jackson Adebayo in Ado Ekiti on Friday, the 18-paragraph petition dated April 7, 2022, titled “Re: Attempted assassination of Engr. (Chief) Olusegun Oni, former Governor of Ekiti State and Gubernatorial Candidate of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ekiti State in the forthcoming Governorship Election in the state,” was signed by Mr Owoseni Ajayi, the principal partner and other partners.

In the petition, Owoseni Ajayi and Associates stated, ” We are counsel to Social Democratic Party in Ekiti State whose gubernatorial candidate in the forthcoming Gubernatorial Election is the former governor of Ekiti State, Engr. (Chief) Olusegun Oni, on their behalf and instruction, we write this letter as follow:

” That since the campaign had been declared open for the gubernatorial election in Ekiti State by the INEC, the Social Democratic Party led by its flag bearer, Engr. (Chief) Segun Oni had commenced its campaign starting with Town Hall meetings at the headquarters of the respective local government in the state.

“That the campaign itineraries is with the full observance of due process which include:

(i) Written information to the police including its Divisional Police Headquarters for security cover.

(ii) Written security cover information to the INEC.

(iii) Peaceful conduct of its members.

” So far, the campaign had visited seven local government headquarters to hold the Town Hall meetings with its members with the massive turnout but without any hitch.

“That on Wednesday 6th of April, 2022, it was the turn of Efon Alaaye Local Government, Efon.

” That at about 3 pm, the venue for the reception of Engr Segun Oni and his entourage was set for their arrival.

” That at about 3.30 pm, the gubernatorial campaign team led by its candidate arrived at the venue.

“That as the team was about embarking from their various vehicles, the APC hoodlums led by its Youth Leader in the local government, Mr. Oluwafemi Gbenga, a.k.a Owolesu attacked the ground venue with dangerous weapons like gun, machetes, charms, etc.

” That in the process of the attack several people were wounded and vehicles vandalised.

” That it took a later intervention of a detachment of police men from the Division Station at Efon before the hoodlums were overpowered because they initially overwhelmed the policemen stationed at the venue.

“That the Gubernatorial Candidate, Engr. ( Chief) Segun Oni escaped death by whisker as his vehicle was attacked.”

The counsel now asked for the following as prayers:

” In view of this ugly development which was meant to assassinate the state gubernatorial candidate of the SDP, Engr. (Chief) Olusegun Oni because of his growing popularity and thereby dislocate the campaign trail of our client, we pray for the following:

(i) ” Investigation into the remote and immediate causes of the mayhem that happened on Wednesday April 6, 2022 at Efon Alaaye led by the APC Youth Leader in the local government, Mr Oluwafemi Gbenga, a.k.a Owolesu who was positively identified among the hoodlums.

(ii) “That the culprits should be brought to book immediately to serve as a deterrent to others who may want to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the forthcoming Gubernatorial Election in the state.

(iii) “That the personal security of Engr. (Chief) Olusegun Oni should be strengthened.

(iv) ” That the ruling party in the state should be cautioned and restrained from their open boast that they would use ‘federal might’ to bulldoze their way through in the forthcoming gubernatorial election as exemplified in the Efon mayhem of April 6, 2022.”

The legal counsel, therefore, urged the Inspector General of Police; the Director-General of the Department of State Security and the Commandant-General of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps to discharge their constitutional duties diligently and effectively as they had done recently during the Anambra Gubernatorial Election.