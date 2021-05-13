From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

In preparation for the race for the governorship ticket of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2022 election in Ekiti State, a political group in the state, Tiwa-n-Tiwa, which is supporting the governorship ambition of Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, a former deputy governor of the state, has constituted a campaign organisation called the Sikiru Tae Lawal Campaign Organisation, where Chief Segun Akinwumi emerged as its the Director-General. This group is to help actualise the political ambition of Lawal in next year’s election.

The constitution and inauguration of the organisation took place at the meeting of the group in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital on Wednesday.

Akinwumi, a rugged political strategist, was a three-term commissioner in the state between 1999 and 2017, during the administrations of former governors Adeniyi Adebayo and Ayodele Fayose.

He was also a governing council member of Federal University of Technology, Akure (2009-2013). He hails from Iye-Ekiti in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state.

Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, a former state chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) between 2012-2014 was made the chairman of the campaign outfit.

Ogundipe also served as the South-West Chairman of the PDP between 2015- 2017.

Elder Idowu Adelusi was made the Campaign Director of Media and Publicity.

Adelusi was a former editor of Tribune Newspapers and image maker per excellence. He served former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose for eight years as Chief Press Secretary.

Dr Babatope Adeyemi, a surgeon and retired permanent secretary emerged as the Director of Medical Services.

The positions of Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Administrative Secretary, and Director of Women Affairs were also filled.

During the meeting, inauguration of the 16 local government coordinators took place. The 16 local government coordinators are also to be members of the campaign organization.

In his acceptance speech, Akinwumi said: ‘With all humility and meekness in me, I accept in full to serve as the Director-General of Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal for Governor of Ekiti State come 2022, obliged me by His Excellency himself.

‘I appreciate the spirit of the repositioning group of PDP, and the generally considerate members of our great party, PDP, in Ekiti State.

‘The assignment of a Director-General for a gubernatorial campaign may be daunting in view of the challenging situation our party, PDP, is facing in Ekiti State; nevertheless, we can not shy away from accepting the task of realigning our party back to the winning streak that it used to be in the time past.

‘In view of this, and other consideration, I have accepted in the overall interest of the party, to bear torch for the campaign of returning our party and candidate, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal to power, God willing.

‘I hereby enjoin all our loyal party members to show love, join hands and support Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal in this onerous task of becoming our next governor come 2022.

‘Happily enough, our candidate, Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal, a former Deputy Governor of our dear state between 2007-2010, who served loyally, diligently and delivered accordingly, is a common man to the good people of our dear Ekiti State.

‘His apt exposures as Deputy Governor in terms of human capital development, administrative acumen, community mindedness, and educational investment were unassailed and he is even better ready to serve further to full capacity, if and when he is elected as a governor of our dear state come 2022.

‘I am, by this acceptance speech, affirming the humility, meekness and consummate personality imbued in the person of Dr Sikiru Tae Lawal.

‘I believe our great Ekiti State would be lucky to have him as our governor come 2022. Above all, Ekiti State is one constituency for governor. That is the exact spirit of our forefathers, the constitution, and the love for which our people had shared overtime and continue sharing for time to come. By this extant import, no part of the state shall be atomised to seek for a collective leadership.’