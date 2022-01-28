From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Segun Oni Campaign Organisation has rejected the results of the Ekiti State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election held last Wednesday in the state, where the anointed candidate of former governor Ayo Fayose, Hon Bisi Kolawole, had emerged the party’s flag bearer for the June 18 poll.

Engr. Segun Oni, a former governor of the state was one of the aspirants that participated in the governorship primary exercise.

A statement issued by the Director General of the Campaign Organisation, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, on Friday, in Ado-Ekiti, said, “the entire members of the organisation who were disenchanted by the process, alleged that the delegates’ register was mutilated and many delegates’ names were missing from the register, while 32 automatic delegates who were accredited were not given tags and were not allowed to vote.

“Governor Udom allegedly threatened to arrest and lock all of these delegates if any of them should come into the hall.

“The organisation also alleged that the Chairman of the Governorship Primary Committee, Governor Emmanuel Udom deliberately allowed former governor Ayo Fayose who heads a faction of Ekiti State PDP to sit in the hall even after he had voted against the rules earlier pronounced by Governor Udom.

“The organisation alleged that Governor Udom allowed aides of Mr Fayose to sit in the hall purposely to intimidate the delegates.

“Therefore, the organisation concluded that the primary was not free and fair.

“The organisation alleged that Ayo Fayose was the chairman of Gov Udom Emmanuel election committee in Akwa Ibom and that the Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 PDP primary election was a payback for Ayo Fayose.

“Hence, it said that the Wednesday exercise cannot be said to be free and fair.

“In view of this, the Campaign Organisation said it was in the process of reviewing the activities of the National leadership of PDP towards managing the party to a success in the June 18 Governorship Election.”