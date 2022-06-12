From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Following the killing of one of the supporters of the All Progressives Congress(APC) and road transport worker, Mr Tope Ajayi, on Saturday, in Itaji-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, there was tension in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, on Sunday, over fears of possible reprisal attacks.

Ajayi who was a member of the Road Road Transport Employer Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) was allegedly shot dead in Itaji-Ekiti by political thugs when the APC and Social Demoratic Party (SDP) had taken their campaigns to the sleepy town only for a confrontation to ensue between members and supporters of the two parties.

Sequel to Ajayi’s killing, tension gripped residents of Ado-Ekiti following rumours that the leadership of the transport union in the state had mobilised themselves to launch a possible reprisal attack.

The development forced many people to cancel going to church and mosque, as well as put their residential buildings under lock and key to avoid being caught in the web, while streets were deserted.

Also, commercial motorists, private vehicle owners and commercials motorcyclists were seen making emergency u-turn following reports that RTEAN members have taken over the Mobil junction, along Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti

Following the report, the Nigerian Army, Police and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps swiftly mobilised to some flashpoints in the state capital with a view to avert any reprisal attack.

Men of the Army, the Police, DSS and the NSCDC were patrolling the streets in Hilux trucks to restore calm and normalcy.

Three Armoured Personnel Carriers and truck were stationed in various strategic locations in the state capital including at the Tosin Aluko motor park, Atikankan, Old garage, Ajilosun, Ijigbo and Oja Oba.

However, normalcy has gradually returned to various parts of Ado-Ekiti as residents, motorcyclists and motorists carried on with various activities.

It was learnt that Mofere area where the Tosin Aluko motor park was located was still under locked down but all the adjoining roads to the area remained quiet with a handful of individuals going about their normal activities.

When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, said his men had been able to quell the crisis and restored calm to Ado metropolis, after the early morning bedlam.

He added that the Police Commissioner, Mr. Morounkeji Adesina , had ordered heavy deployment of anti-riot and plain-clothed policemen to some of the identified flashpoints across the state, to ward off violence and bloodshed.

“The Police Commissioner and other security outfits have been trying to ensure that this election is violence- free, and other stakeholders, especially the political actors must join us, because no election is overworth the blood of any citizen.

“Concerning what has been happening in the political scene, the CP had ordered full investigations into reported cases of shooting and disruption and we are assuring you that those found guilty will be severely dealt with”, Abutu said.