From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Former governor of Ekiti State and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate for governor Asiwaju Segun Oni has urged non-public sector workers in the state to vote for him in the June 18 governorship election to enjoy good governance.

“I am appealing to all the tailors, bricklayers, vulcanisers, mechanics, hairdressers, farmers, traders, commercial drivers, commercial motorcycle operators, welders and all technicians in Ekiti to give me your votes and elect me as your governor.

“Which ever party’s candidate that neglects you does it at his own peril. I have always held you in high esteem.

Oni said that during his first term administration, he instituted financial empowerment scheme which guaranteed interest-free microcredit loans to the artisans and drivers and lifted so many people from poverty, lack and wants till date, as many used the money to finance their businesses.

Reacting to what the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate has been saying, Oni said, “If anybody or candidate is telling you that Ekiti does not have money to do all these, ask them to explain how they have spent the monthly allocations and other Ekiti monies.

“Governance is about being prudent and judiciously expending the resources of the state for overall development of the state.

“I, Segun Oni, prudently managed the state resources to achieve much which has remained unsurpassed by the successive administrations in Ekiti till date.

“I will do much more better if you re-elect me as your governor. Don’t listen to the deceits of the APC and PDP; they are vampires.”

According to a press statement issued by the spokesman of the Ekiti Build Back Better (EBBB) in Ado Ekiti on Monday, Oni, the Social Democratic Party(SDP) governorship candidate in the June 18 Ekiti governorship election, stated this during interview with the pro-Segun Oni group, at Ifaki-Ekiti recently.

The SDP candidate, who is seeking for the votes of Ekiti people to win the election and succeed the outgoing Governor John Kayode Fayemi, said government alone could not employ every able hands, but that his coming as governor would encourage self employment by providing the enabling environment.

He continued: “Provisions of regular power supply, drinkable water, small scale loans and adequate security by the government will encourage small scale businesses. Those selling sachet water, soft drinks, tailors, welders, hairdressers, barbers, television, radio and phone repairers will make sales.

“This is why my second coming is important to address these problems of irregular power supply, lack of drinkable water, stopping insecurity and providing loans for small scale businesses to end unemployment.”

He urged the people to go out to collect their permanent voter’s cards, saying “if you want a change, if you don’t want this APC government that has impoverished you to return, vote for Segun Oni and the SDP.”