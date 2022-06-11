The youths of Ifaki-Ekiti, the hometown of the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Chief Segun Oni, have pledged to vote for him during the Jun 18 election.

A cross section of youths who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday expressed their readiness to support Oni to become the next governor of the state.

They applauded him for his passion and determination to liberate the unemployed youths to become employers of labour or be gainfully employed.

One of the youths, Bode Oguntuase, a hair stylist, said that the youths of the community are ready to cast their votes for Chief Oni, a former governor of the state, to become the next governor of the state.

Oguntuase explained that Oni, during his first stint as governor, provided jobs for the youths, paid pensioners’ outstanding gratuities and pensions and created sustainable development.

“We the youths of Ifaki-Ekiti are all prepared to stand behind Chief Segun Oni because he is the only governorship candidate that will deliver based on his promises.

“Personally, my daddy, mummy and siblings are all going to cast our votes for him on the June 18 governorship election,” he said.

Another youth of the community, Miss Folasade Ajayi, a trader, said that regardless of the opposition parties’ plans to buy votes, God will give victory to the SDP governorship candidate.

Ajayi noted that the youths of Ifaki-Ekiti are fully in support of Oni and would stand by their votes on election day.

“We are not going to support by just speaking or saying it, we are going to cast all our votes for him during the June 18 governorship election.

“He is the only credible and honest person who can transform our land, state and lives,” she said.

Kolapo Okunola, another youth of the community and a student, said Oni is the only candidate who could create good jobs for the youths, offset outstanding gratuities of retirees and pay all civil servants’ entitlements.

Okunola stressed that he is ready to vote for Oni because he is a man of vision, who is not greedy and has the interest of Ekiti people at heart.

“Chief Segun Oni is a straight forward man, a man of vision who has the interest of his people at heart.

“I am going to vote for him because he will not allow pensioners to suffer, he will make life easy for the civil servant and create employment for the youths.

“I want to urge Ekiti youths to come out en masse and support the vision of Chief Segun Oni who has what it takes to transform the state,” he said.

Also speaking, Gbenga Anifowose, a student, urged the youths of the community not to allow themselves to be brainwashed and bribed to vote for any other candidate except Oni.

Anifowose said he is aware that other political parties are eager to buy votes with money but the youths of the community would not be carried away by their plans.

He appealed to the youths to vote for Oni and avoid selling their conscience by voting for any other candidate. (NAN)