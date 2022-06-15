From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

With just four days to the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti State, the former Deputy Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), High Chief Oguntominiyi, on Tuesday, led the major bloc of the party structure from across the 16 local government areas of the state to defect to the Young Progressives Party (YPP) .

Receiving the defectors( Executives and members) at the YPP’s State secretariat, Ajilosun area of Ado-Ekiti, by the party’s state chairman, Comrade Owoola Daramola and other members of the state executives, Oguntominiyi explained that the move became necessary as it was obvious that the YPP wss the only party with the ideologies that can ensure the needed development in the state. Oguntominiyi noted that the flag bearer of the YPP, Hon Debo Ranti Ajayi, was the only candidate with meaningful programs designed to move Ekiti forward.

Daramola assured the new entrants that the party was opened to them and promised to inculcate them into the affairs of the party.