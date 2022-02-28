From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Young Progressives Party(YPP) in Ekiti State, has announced an expert in Information Technology and a business tycoon, Alhaji Nureni Babatunde Olaseni, as the party’s deputy governorship candidate to contest the June 18 election in the state.

A statement by the chairman of the party in the state, Mr Owoola Daramola, on Monday, in Ado-Ekiti, said Olaseni, who hails from Ado-Ekiti has the political clout and credibility to woo electorate and win the forthcoming election.

The statement revealed that the YPP’s decision to pick its deputy governorship candidate was borne out on the need to ensure that the party has a wider scope to be victorious in the June 18 contest.

According to the statement, Olaseni, was born in the early 70s to the family of Alhaji Iliyas Olayiwola Olaseni (JP), the Iwaloye of Ado, Seriki Adini of Ado Ekiti; first Chairman, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs both Ondo and Ekiti. The mother, a business tycoon, Alhaja Wosilat Ajijola Olaseni, from the popular Ajijola family of Baasaya – Okesha, Ado Ekiti.

Olaseni, hails from the popular Olora Dynasty, Ado Ekiti, attended Ansar- ud-deen Primary School, Odo Ado and continued with his education at the famous and prestigious Christ School Ado-Ekiti in 1984 – 1990, where he obtained a Senior Secondary School Certificate(SSCE).

After his secondary education, Olaseni gained admission into Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, where he studied Public Administration.

He is an IT expert cum Consultant in Tracking and Software design, System Security Architecture and Intelligence Security in Israel.

Olaseni, also a business man, is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), SEC – INTEL DIGITAL SOLUTION LTD and has over 22 years working experience in Business Sectors – Security Architecture and Agriculture.

He has worked as Director of Operations in several firms locally and Internationally.

Olaseni, happily married with children, has travelled wide and far, virtually to all the continents of the world.