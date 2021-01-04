From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Government of Ekiti State says that it has granted the disbursement of N62 million in housing loans to the staff of the Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) for the last quarter of 2020.

A press release on Monday from the office of the Chairman of the Commission, Hon Babatunde Abegunde, stated that the loans would be given to 220 beneficiaries, consisting of both teaching and non-teaching staff.

Abegunde expressed appreciation to Governor Kayode Fayemi for the good gesture.

He explained that the continual release of funds to the housing and vehicle loans schemes since the inception of the Fayemi administration has been a source of encouragement and motivation to teachers and other staff, which has given them the opportunity to build houses and purchase vehicles.

‘Cumulatively, an amount of N340,754,231.74 has been released from October 2018 when this administration came on board till date, with 2,459 as beneficiaries so far,’ he said.

This is a demonstration of Governor Fayemi’s commitment to the welfare of workers.

He described the governor as teacher-friendly and caring.

The TESCOM boss commended the Governor for his dedication to staff welfare in spite of the economic hardships occasioned by the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chairman explained further that the loans were revolving and as such would continue in due course.

Abegunde appealed to those yet to benefit to exercise patience, saying the scheme is ongoing.

He enjoined the beneficiaries and all staff to show appreciation to the state government through loyalty and dedication to their duties.