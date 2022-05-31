From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced a 35-year-old Daramola Oyindamola to fifty six years imprisonment.

Oyindamola was charged and arraigned on six-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence, stealing, procuring execution of documents by false and making document without authority.

According to the charge, the convict was on 3/10/14 behind Bobas High School, Anaye Street, Ikere Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this court, did with false pretence obtain the sum of N600,000 (Six hundred thousand naira) belonging to Mrs Akole, also on 5/10/14, the convict stole a sum of N600,000 (Six hundred thousand naira) from same Mrs Akole.

On the 19/10/14, Oyindamola supplied false information, procured an affidavit of change of ownership of land executed before a Commissioner for Oath sitting at the High Court and Magistrates’ Courtsl of Ekiti State, sitting in Ikere Ekiti.

Thereafter, on 6/11/14, the convict did supply false information to procure execution of Police Extract at the Area Commander’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

With intent to defraud, the convict maked titled documents without authority, (Legal backup/ legal recommendation of transfer of land) on a forged letterhead paper purportedly belonging to a law firm and signed by some Nigerian Bar Association Chieftains).

The offences contravene Sections 419, 390 (8) (b), 471, and 473 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap. C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

In his statement, one of the witnesses who claimed to be an Estate Agent said, the convict introduced himself as a Legal Practitioner of the Supreme Court, adding that, he also deals in buying and selling of properties, he sold two plots of lands to the buyers without remitting the money to the owner, instead, he procured forged documents to secure title for the illegal sales, when the buyers discovered fraud in the transaction, they demanded the return of their money but refused to do so, hence, his arrest and arraignment.

To proof his case, the prosecutor, Barrister Tunde Abon called three witnesses and tendered Affidavits, dated 16/9/13, Osinio Family Receipt, Extract from Crime Diary of the Nigerian Police Force among others as exhibits while the convict spoke through his counsel, State Coordinator of the Legal Aid Council, Olayinka Opaleke who called no witness.

Delivering his judgment, Justice Olusegun Ogunyemi said, from the uncontroverted evidence adduced by the prosecution before this court, I found and hold that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt in count 1,3,4,5 and 6, he is accordingly convicted and sentenced as follow;

On count one, 7 years imprisonment

On count two, he is not guilty

On count three, 14 years imprisonment

On count four, 14 years imprisonment

On count five, 14 years imprisonment

On count six, 7 years imprisonment

The imprisonment terms are to run concurrently, he concluded.