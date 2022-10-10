From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has paid compensations to 46 landlords, whose properties were demolished for the construction of a bus terminal in Ado Ekiti, the capital of the state.

The payments were made possible with the prompt intervention of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC).

During the administration of Governor Ayodele Fayose, more than 100 properties were destroyed in the community in Ado Ekiti, while their owners were not compensated.

Recall that on May 26, 2022, the landlords staged a protest at the PCC office, located along the new Iyin road, in Ado Ekiti, where the Commissioner representing Ekiti in the federal government agency, Mr Kayode Bamisile, received them.

The PCC Commissioner, addressing reporters on Monday in Ado Ekiti, said 46 landlords had received compensations following the intervention of the agency in the first tranche of the payment.

Bamisile stated that the presentation of the cheques was done on October 6, 2022, by the State Government officials, and was witnessed by the officers of the Commission.

Bamisile said: “Immediately we received the protesters in our office, we headed for the State Bureau of Lands, where we made the inquiries and got assurances from the government that the pending money will be paid.

“Through the rapid intervention of our Commission, the Ekiti State governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, responded to the complaints of the aggrieved community, by paying the first instalment of the compensation owed to 46 documented, screened and accredited beneficiaries.

“This is good governance in action. The PCC is committed to ensuring that no person is allowed to be cheated or suffered unduly in our state. We will continue to get justice for citizens who have good cases to pursue in Ekiti.

“We are ready to use the instrument of administration, arbitration and mediation to bring justice to many Ekiti residents, who brought their complaints to our commission.”

Bamisile advised individuals, government and private agencies, to imbibe the culture of respect for justice and human rights, describing this as the most potent weapon that can promote peace and stability in Nigeria.

A leader of Ijoka community, Chief Laisi Opokiti, and Youth Leader Hon Olasehinde Omotoso, who had earlier led a protest to the commission, applauded the PCC for its timely intervention in the case and for placing a high premium on human rights protection.

They urged the commission to ensure that the remaining tranch is paid expeditiously and without delay to the remaining landlords.