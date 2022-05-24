From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has described the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election as a must win.

Inaugurating the 61-man National Campaign Council, he said since the poll would be the first that the National Working Committee (NWC) would be conducting, they cannot afford to lose.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He tasked the committee to deliver the state to the party, saying President Muhammadu Buhari was also enthusiastic about positive result from the election.

“We are going to work as hard as we can to ensure we deliver our gubernatorial candidate as the next governor of Ekiti State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“As we inaugurate this committee, I have one thing in the marching order; that is don’t come home crying, don’t come home crying. If there’s a crying, let them go and cry for their principals, not us.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

“President Muhammadu Buhari is at the beginning of his trip out of the Presidential Villa. He made no secret of it, he is a man of honour, he seeks no extension, he made it public in this very hall that used to be our NEC hall. He said he has been elected for a second time. He is under oath as president to protect and preserve the Nigerian constitution. The Nigerian constitution has given him two terms of four years each, he was starting his second term and at the end of it, he doesn’t intend to and doesn’t ask for anybody to ask for a third term or any elongation of tenure.

“Recently, he made the same pronouncement sometimes early this year, so we are bound like him to see that he has soft landing; and that is to deliver this party to victory and Ekiti State is the first test.