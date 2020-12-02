From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A Chinese expatriate kidnapped in Ekiti State has regained freedom after spending four days in captivity.

The victim who was abducted on Friday evening, Nov 27, is one of the engineers handling the construction of new Ado-Iyin road.

During the abduction, the gunmen at the construction site also killed a policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate.

A source close to the road construction company said the victim was released around 11pm on Tuesday after payment of N100 million ransom.

According to the source, the victim was released around Ilawe-Igede road in the state, while the abductors collected the ransom around Kwara state.

He stated ” The Chinese was released very late yesterday (Tuesday) after payment of ransom to the kidnappers.

” The N100 million was taken to a bush in Kwara State where the kidnappers collected and confirmed it before the man was released here at a very difficult location along Igede-Ilawe road.”

The Police Public Relations Officer ( PPRO) in Ekiti state, ASP Sunday Abutu who confirmed the release of the Chinese expatriate denied payment of ransom.

He stated that the release was made possible after a serious manhunt launched on the kidnappers by security operatives.

” Yes, he was released after a serious manhunt and pressure from the security operatives around Ilawe-Igede at about 11:30pm yesterday(Tuesday).

He gave the assurrance that the command would continue to do everything possible to rid the State off criminal elements, with maximum security of lives and property.