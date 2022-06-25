From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The abductors of Mr Israel Bamisaye, a retired chief pharmacist with the Ekiti Ministry of Health, have released him after collecting N4.5 million in ransom payment.

Bamisaye was said to have been taken by seven gunmen last Wednesday at around 4 pm while working on his farm, located between Ero Dam and the Ekiti State farm settlement, at Orin Ekiti, Ido/Osi Local Government Area of the state.

A family source told reporters Saturday that the initial ransom the abductors demanded was N10 million but was negotiated and the victim eventually paid a sum of N4.5 million to secure his release.

“The pharmacist paid N4.5m ransom. The initial amount was a sum of N10 million, but it was negotiated to that level,” the source indicated.

Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed Bamisaye’s release, said the man was let freed at around 10 pm Friday evening.

Abutu said the abductee was released at Obbo Ayegunle, a border town in Kwara State.

“He was freed at Obbo Ayegunle in Kwara State. Our men and the local hunters as well as Amotekun operatives were inside the bush searching for him for over 27 hours before he was located.

“Our people would have to be security conscious. That is the first thing to do to get rid of criminals.

“They should also give the police and other security agencies good information that we can work with, we can’t do it alone,” Abutu stated.