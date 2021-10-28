From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti
Following the abduction of eight persons on Tuesday evening at Itapaji Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area, Ekiti State, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has revealed that the Command with the combined efforts of the military and other authorities have arrested four suspects in connection with the abduction.
Mobayo, in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, on Wednesday, in Ado Ekiti, noted that authorities are working relentlessly to ensure that the abductees are rescued and the perpetrators apprehended.
The statement entitled “Abduction: Police, Military, others arrest four suspects” reads:
‘In view of the recent abduction of eight persons at Itapaji axis of Ikole-Ekiti, the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police had earlier deployed tactical team that comprises the Rapid Response Squad(RRS), the Anti kidnapping Squad, the Safer Highway and the SIB to engage in a joint operation with the Military, the NSCDC, the Amotekun and the local Hunters with the aim of rescuing the victims and apprehending the perpetrators.
‘This joint operation has yielded positive result as four (4) suspects have been arrested so far in connection with the abduction.
‘The suspects arrested have since been moved to the state headquarters for further interrogation and investigation while the joint operation for the rescue of the victims continues.
‘The Commissioner, while imploring members of the public to supply necessary and timely information to the Police that could assist in the rescue of those abducted, calls for calm even as the Command will do everything possible to rescue the victim and apprehend the culprits.’
