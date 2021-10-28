From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Following the abduction of eight persons on Tuesday evening at Itapaji Ekiti in Ikole Local Government Area, Ekiti State, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, has revealed that the Command with the combined efforts of the military and other authorities have arrested four suspects in connection with the abduction.

Mobayo, in a statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Sunday Abutu, on Wednesday, in Ado Ekiti, noted that authorities are working relentlessly to ensure that the abductees are rescued and the perpetrators apprehended.

The statement entitled “Abduction: Police, Military, others arrest four suspects” reads:

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .