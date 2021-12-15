From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The abductors of a popular female trader, Alhaja Nusirat Saliu in Iyemero Ekiti, Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State, have demanded a sum of six million naira to secure her release from captivity.

Gunmen had last Saturday evening invaded the community and abducted Alhaja Saliu.

A man identified as a farmer, was macheted in the head and sustained severe head injury during the invasion which was accompanied with sporadic gunshots that made residents to run into different directions.

A source told newsmen in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday that the abductors had contacted the family of the captive and demanded a sum of N6 million.

The source said: “They contacted the family on Tuesday after waiting for three days and demanded for a sum of N6m. Where can they get such amount?

“But they are still negotiating by reducing to N2 million. I learnt they have accepted, but they have not been able to raise the money.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, said serious pressure is still being mounted by police operatives, the military, Amotekun as well as the local hunters to ensure her release.

“I want to assure the public that this will continue until we achieve success.

“As for the ransom being allegedly demanded, I think I am just hearing that. However, we want the people to help us with useful information that will help the police to rescue the victim and arrest the suspects”.