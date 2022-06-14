The candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the June 18, 2022 governorship election in Ekiti, Kemi Elebute-Halle, has urged people of the state to vote massively for her party in next Saturday’s poll.

She said Ekiti citizens have suffered from bad governance and incompetent leadership, noting that the state should be the top export, economic, tourist, and educational hub in Nigeria.

According to her, Ekiti should be an eagle soaring in the pinnacle of

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

affairs in Nigeria and Africa, but bad Governance from recycled politicians from the same caucus has made it otherwise.

She stated further that being one of the most literate states in Nigeria with a high number of educated and hardworking people, one would wonder why there is so much lack and stagnation in Ekiti and a huge gap between the elite and the masses.

The governorship candidate assured Ekiti people that if voted as governor, the citizens of the state will be liberated from the clutches of bad leadership, stomach infrastructure politics.

She said she joined the race with a mission to, “reclaim Ekiti from the powers that be, restore Ekiti to its glory, rebuild Ekiti to the Ekiti of our dreams, and Return Ekiti back to her people, and with a vision to lead the people to rescue, and recover Ekiti from the clutches of bad leadership, political slavery, resources plundering and slave-driving.

The ADC standard bearer assured that with her 7 Cardinal Points for the Ekiti Rebuild Agenda known as “HAISEEE” which implies; Health, Agriculture, Infrastructure, Security, Education, Entrepreneurship/Employment, Economic Development, the people of the state will never regret voting her as governor of the state.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .