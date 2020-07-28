Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Wale Fapohunda, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fapohunda disclosed this via his twitter page @AGWalefapohunda on Sunday night.

“The result of my second COVID-19 test came out positive today. In line with the established protocols, I have commenced a period of self-isolation. In my absence, all state legal matters should be referred to the solicitor general,” he said.

Governor Kayode Fayemi, had on Wednesday, announced he tested positive for the virus and had since been in isolation.