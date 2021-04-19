Funeral rites for foremost educationist and former principal, Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti, Chief Olusola Bayode, would commence today in Ado-Ekiti, the family has announced.

Bayode, former President, All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Ondo State, was also the founding principal of Aisegba Community Grammar School, Aisegba-Ekiti.

Until his death in January at the age of 82, Bayode was a dedicated and active member of the Christ’s School, Ado-Ekiti Alumni Association.

Spokesman for the family, Mr. Morakinyo Bayode, said the week-long chain of events, jointly put together by the family and alumni associations of the two schools, would kick off today with special commendation service at Aisegba Community Grammar School, Aisegba-Ekiti.

On Wednesday, family members and friends, Christ’s School community, and well-wishers would converge on Christ’s School premise in Ado-Ekiti for a night of tributes in honour of the departed former principal.

His remains would be received on April 22 by past and present principals of Christ’s School at the school premises after which he would be laid-in-state at his residence in Ado-Ekiti before proceeding to his hometown, Ikere-Ekiti.

Another lying-in-state would be observed at Saint Luke’s Anglican Church, Uro, Ikere-Ekiti after which a Christian Wake would be conducted by officials of the church.

The funeral service holds at the same church on April 23. His body would later be interred at the church’s cemetery.