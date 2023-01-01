From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Chief Segun Ajibulu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State, has congratulated the governor of the state, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji (BAO), and his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, over their victories at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Ajibulu, in a statement provided to reporters in Ado Ekiti, said that the tribunal verdict further confirmed the credibility of the June 18, 2022 Governorship election which brought in Oyebanji and Afuye as the duly elected governor and deputy governor respectively.

The chieftain admonished the former governor of the state and candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Engineer Segun Oni, in the June 18 election not to appeal the judgment in the overall interest of peace and progress of the state but to accept the tribunal’s verdict in good faith and work with the governor to develop Ekiti

Ajibulu, a former Commissioner of the state’s Pension Commission, also appealed to the SDP supporters in Ekiti to return to APC which he described as their natural habitat and support the Oyebanji- led Administration to deliver on its electioneering promises .

The APC chieftain appreciated Ekiti people for standing by the present administration urging them to sustain the support .

According to him, “Oyebanji, as a home grown governor will not disappoint you as he is prepared to give his best to Ekiti

“I want use to this medium to rejoice with our amiable governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, over their victories at the Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Ado-Ekiti. The verdict was a confirmation of the popular verdict of Ekiti people. It clearly shows that Ekiti people actually cast their vote for the best candidate during the poll .

“Let me passionately appeal to Engineer Segun Oni, an elder statesman, to halt the litigation against Oyebanji by not proceeding on appeal. We are all stakeholders in the Ekiti project regardless of party affiliation and it is high time we joined the present administration in moving the state forward.”