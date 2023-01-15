From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, has always been in the news for good reasons. This is as LCDA has commissioned a block of four modern classrooms and 50 open stalls and five lock-up shops in Ayebode-Ekiti.

The commissioning which marked the one-year anniversary of the creation of Ajoni LCDA in Ekiti State was witnessed by the governor of the state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji and an International organisation, “Build A School Initiative In Africa(BASIA)” which constructed the block of the classroom for the pupils of St. Stephen’s Primary School, Ayebode Ekiti.

ln his remarks, elated Ogungbemi who restated that he would continue to put the local council first and always ensure that more successes are recorded in the council during his term in office, said the management of the LCDA entered into a productive partnership with several foreign/international Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs), government agencies and private organisations to complement the good works and development agenda of the government to provide empowerment and ensure the bar of local governance is raised to meet expected development strides of the LCDA.

He hinted that the LCDA has purchased and installed solar streetlights electricity at Iyemero, Ipao and Itapaji respectively to lighten up the border towns against insecurity and insurgencies, among other ongoing projects.

The council chairman appreciated the state government for the unflinching support provided to the LCDA and pledged the support of the local council towards achieving remarkable successes for Governor Oyebanji’s administration.

Dr Victor Ukorebi, the President of BASIA during the handing over noted that the construction of the classroom built with modern equipment was a deliberate effort to reduce the number of out-of-school children globally.

Ukorebi, said its partners are working closely with Ekiti State to achieve all the 17 SDGs goals by 2030, especially quality education.

In his speech, Governor Oyebanji who was represented by his deputy, Mrs Monisade Afuye, assured the people of Ajoni LCDA of the government’s continued support and encouraged them to ensure more support for the chairman towards recording more meaningful successes in the area.

Oyebanji, who commended the chairman for the successes recorded in the council in the last year of its existence, described Ogungbemi as loyal, committed and trustworthy, adding that he is reliable for the development of the area for the people, and urging him to continue in the path of success.

Oyebanji who promised adequate funding of Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas across the state noted that funding local governments is aimed at building the local economy, as well as improving the Internally Generated Revenue,(IGR) of the state.