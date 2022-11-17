From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State Amotekun Corps has arrested five suspects for allegedly duping a 40-year- old man, James Udanyi, a resident of Abeokuta in Ogun State, to the tune of N2.5million.

The Corps Commander, Brig. Gen. Joe Komolafe (Retd), while parading the suspects, all males, in Ado-Ekiti, said they were arrested in their shrine in Ikere Ekiti, Ikere Local Government Area of the state, following discreet intelligence.

Komolafe who described the suspects, popularly called ‘Awo Jingini’, in local parlance, as serial fraudsters, identified their names and ages as, Aloba 28, Johnson 44, Olufemi 52, Dele 42 and Dayo 40.

The commandant said the suspects, contacted the victim on phone and prayed for him and told him he needed divine help to breakthrough. They asked him to send money for a special spiritual work in order for him to be successful.

He further said that the victim after sending the money in batches up to the tune N2.5 million later told his lawyer in Ogun State who took action and reported at the Abeokuta command of the Amotekun corps.

Komolafe said, “My colleague in Ogun State contacted us here about the case of the victim who had been duped by some people from Ekiti State called ‘Awo Jigini ‘in the local parlance here.

“Immediately after we got the information, we swung into action and through our intelligence, we were able to track them down to their shrine in Ikere–Ekiti where they were arrested and the place destroyed.

“Upon interrogation, they confessed to being serial fraudsters in the state and we will hand them over to the police for further investigation and prosecution.”

The victim, Udanyi, who said he is a farmer, alleged that he was spiritually magnetised for the period of two months that he was sending the money to them. He explained that he was threatened that he would die if any of his relatives were aware of the dealings with the suspects.