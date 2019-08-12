Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Former national president of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), Dr Wale Okediran, and ex-member of House of Representatives will, on Wednesday chair the investiture of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, as the Grand Patron of the Association in the State.

The event which takes place in the ancient city of Ado Ekiti will be flagged off by the National President, Mallam Denja Adullahi.

A release signed by the state Chairman, Akogun Tai Oguntayo and Assistant Secretary, Miss Toyin Bade Afuye, indicated that on the first day, Odia Ofeimun who was the former national president of the association would talk on a topic “ANA yesterday, today and tomorrow.”

On the second day, the wife of the state governor, Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi, who is also an author, will be the guest speaker and will talk on the topic: “The role of authors as nation builders.”

A leader of the union, Barr Ahmed Maiwada, would be the guest of honour as well as the anniversary guest reader.

Apart from hosting the South West ANA (SWANA) leaders on Thursday, August 15, other side attractions featuring at the august occasion include a cocktail party and stage performances by both the Ekiti State Cultural Troupe and the Dance Troupe of Ekiti State University.

The association is also planning to give an award to prominent citizens and corporate organisations in the state. Some of them are Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Funminiyi Afuye; a leader of ANA, Barr Maiwada and the Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ekiti State, Hon Abiodun Omoleye. Others are Dr Chris Omotosho, Dr Solomon Iguanre, Hon Adumo Rufus, Proprietor of Providence Group of Schools and Chief Olufemi Ojo.

In the awards’ corporate category, Portofino Eatery and Sheperd Group of Schools in Ado Ekiti will be honoured.